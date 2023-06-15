(KRON) — The Nevada State Assembly approved a $380 million bill to help the Oakland Athletics build a new stadium in Las Vegas. The bill was then returned to the Nevada State Senate, which voted to concur.

The bill passed Wednesday is slightly different than the bill passed on Tuesday in the senate. The bill passed the assembly with 25 in favor and 15 opposed.

The bill will now be sent to the Nevada governor for a signature and then will need final approval from Major League Baseball.

Following the bill’s passage, the A’s put out the following statement:

“Tonight, we thank the members of the Nevada State Legislature and their staff for their hard work, due diligence, and attention to detail as we work to bring the Athletics to Las Vegas. We are especially grateful for the legislators’ time and dedication to shepherding this bill through the process, including the special session. We look forward to Governor Lombardo’s signature as our next step.”

The bill’s passage in the state assembly comes the day after A’s fans staged a “reverse protest,” with over 27,000 fans showing up at the Oakland Coliseum for the team’s 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays.