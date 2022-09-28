WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento River Cats and the Sacramento Kings made their partnership official Wednesday.

The two Sacramento sports teams held a press conference before the River Cats’ season finale.

The Kings became the majority owner of the River Cats on Aug. 26.

The River Cats’ home game on Wednesday serves as their final game of the season. The Kings are going in on the partnership with Arctos Sports Partners, based out of Dallas, Texas.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadive joined River Cats Strategic Business Advisor Susan Savage to speak at Wednesday’s press conference. West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero and city manager Aaron Laurel also spoke at the press conference.

The River Cats hosted the Las Vegas Aviators at Sutter Health Park on Wednesday and beat 5-0. The Rivers Cats defeated the Aviators 6-3 on Tuesday and lost them 8-3 on Monday. Both of those games were at home.

San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds also threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Wednesday’s game. Bonds visited the Kings training camp after.

Bonds is the all-time career home run hitter in baseball at 762 and played with the Giants from 1993 to 2007. He started his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1986 and played his last season there in 1992.

The Giants legend also holds the single-season record for most home runs in a season at 73, which he set in 2001.