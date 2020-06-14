Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
News
Local News
California Connection
Coronavirus
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Mystery Wire
Podcasts
Watch Live
Top Stories
COVID-19 surge: Confirmed coronavirus cases in U.S. exceed 4 million
Top Stories
Website security breach exposes 1 million DNA profiles
Mike Tyson making boxing comeback to fight Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression Eight and Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Gulf and Atlantic
Ex-Redskins become Washington Football Team for 2020 season
Coronavirus
Inside CA Politics
Morning
Destination California
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Actions That Matter
Learn More
Hope & Heart
Class of 2020
Open For Business
Messages of Hope
FOX40 for Heroes
One Team
Studio40 LIVE
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Seen On FOX40
Rescanning your television to see FOX40
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Auto Racing
Confederate flag spotted over Bristol Motor Speedway ahead of NASCAR All-Star Race
Video
Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus
‘Noose was real:’ NASCAR releases photo of pull rope found in Bubba Wallace’s garage
No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace
PHOTOS: NASCAR drivers come together to support Bubba Wallace before Talladega
Gallery
More Auto Racing Headlines
FBI investigating noose left in NASCAR stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace
Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announces coronavirus diagnosis
NASCAR moves All-Star race out of Charlotte citing COVID-19
Video
NASCAR team shows support for first responders with ‘Back the Blue’ car
Video
Heat is on: Hectic NASCAR tests drained drivers at Homestead
NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli says he’s leaving sport after new Confederate flag policy
NASCAR bans Confederate flag at all races, events
NASCAR announces plan to welcome back guests at select tracks
NASCAR vows to do better job addressing racial injustice
Trending
Protesters gather outside home of Sacramento city manager
Video
Demolition of New Helvetia would be a loss for the Black community, says historian
Video
Family of teen killed in South Sacramento shooting asks for public’s help in finding shooter
Video
California parents are forming ‘pandemic pods,’ ‘micro-schools’
Video
Next coronavirus relief bill expected to include $1,200 cash payments
Video
Former Sacramento city councilman admitted into ICU with COVID-19 diagnosis
Video