FILE – Michael McDowell makes a pit stop for fuel and tires during the NASCAR Cup Series road course auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., in this Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, file photo. Michael McDowell followed his Daytona 500 victory with a pair of top-10 finishes. That’s three in three races, one shy of his total from all of 2020. Perhaps his Front Row Motorsports team really has turned the corner. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael McDowell has yet to fall back in the field since his surprise Daytona 500 victory.

He’s opened the year with a career-best three consecutive top-10 finishes and rides into Las Vegas on the hottest streak of his life.

But McDowell is still adjusting to how well Front Row Motorsports has run so far this season.

He isn’t sure if the No. 34 Ford will be competitive in Las Vegas because this run of success is so new to the small organization.