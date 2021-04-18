Elliott would love to find a way to be different at Richmond

Martin Truex Jr. gives a thumbs-up as he celebrates with a fan after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Like many drivers in NASCAR’s top series Chase Elliott had a hard time figuring out the best way to navigate the layout at Richmond Raceway when he first raced on the track.

Some think the three-quarter mile, D-shaped oval drives like a superspeedway, and others enjoy the short-track feel it provides as a track shorter than a mile.

Elliott still isn’t sure what to make of the track that appears twice on the schedule in NASCAR’s premier series.

He says what makes it difficult is everyone is looking to find the same line.