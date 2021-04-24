Harrison Burton, 20, set for NASCAR Cup Series debut at Dega

Cousins Harrison Burton, left, and Jeb Burton talk prior to the start of the rain delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Harrison Burton is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway.

The 20-year-old of former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton is set become the first driver born in the 21st century to race in NASCAR’s top series.

Harrison Burton is the reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie of the year. He will drive the No. 96 Toyota for Gaunt Brothers Racing Sunday, a day after making his 50th Xfinity Series start.

Jeff Burton says it will “be a little nerve-racking” seeing his son debut at the superspeedway, which can prove harrowing even for veteran drivers.