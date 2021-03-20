Harvick reflects on anniversary of emotional Atlanta victory

In this March 11, 2001, file photo, Kevin Harvick holds up the trophy in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cracker Barrel 500 auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga. Harvick returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the 20th anniversary of his emotional first Cup victory. (AP Photo/Ric Feld,File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Harvick returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first Cup win.

That victory in 2001 came in just his third Cup start and during the whirlwind that followed the death of Dale Earnhardt.

Harvick was moved into Earnhardt’s seat to keep the car on track and the Atlanta victory was an emotional boost for the reeling team.

His memories of that day are jumbled and Harvick has said that he wishes he recognized the significance of the win 20 years ago.