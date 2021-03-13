Hendrick off to fast start with 2 wins heading into Phoenix

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports has won two of the first four NASCAR races this season. It goes to Phoenix Raceway this weekend with a two-race winning streak.

It is a blazing start for a team that had struggled the last few years to find a rhythm until deeper into the season.

This quick start has given Hendrick 265 victories, just three short of the record held by Petty Enterprises.

Chase Elliott won at Phoenix the last time NASCAR raced there. That was in November when he clinched the Cup Series title.