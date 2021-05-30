Kyle Busch looks forward to next week’s road race in Sonoma

(KTXL) – After going 600 miles Sunday, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will pick up and head cross-country to Sonoma for the Toyota Save Mart 350.

FOX40 with spoke with Kyle Busch, the driver of the No. 18 Toyota who will again be one of the favorites after having won the race two times before.

“Yeah, I love road racing. It’s kind of like an off weekend. We only used to do it twice a year, but now I think we’re up to 7 or 8 of them a year,”

What Busch says is true, NASCAR has switched gears and added several more road courses to its schedule this season.

“It’s becoming more of a thing, that’s for sure. You know, I think a lot of the fans have spoken and they’ve talked about how much they enjoy the aspects of the road races, the strategy of the road races and the racing of the road races,” Busch explained. “I think some of the unknown at first was, hey we can have different winners with more road racing because not a lot of these guys are professional road racers, but then a guy like Chase Elliott comes along and he just steals the show on all the road course races.”

Elliot did win last week’s road race at the Circuit of the Americas but Busch isn’t too far behind when it comes to the road courses, especially heading into Sonoma where nearly half of his 15 career starts have ended with top-10 finishes, including a pair of wins in 2008 and 2015.

“It’s nice to be able to get back to Sonoma. It’s nice to get that race back on the calendar, and even though were coming up their just for the race, just for Sunday, it’s still a good area and good to have NASCAR back,” Busch said.

Next Sunday’s race will mark two full years since the Cup Series has been to Sonoma.

There will be no Friday practice, and no Saturday qualifying, something Busch says he hopes to get back to doing soon.

“I’m the best computer there is, right. All the simulations and all the different things these guys can do behind the scenes to help set-ups and make our car go fast, it doesn’t all happen until the driver gets in the car and they can really explain what’s going on and the feel you get,” Busch explained.

Busch says he and his fellow drivers will show up Sunday morning hopefully ready to go.

“You know, you look at your notes, you work on your stuff and we’ll probably do some simulation runs and things like that in order to make sure I’m fully in remembrance of what the track looks like and where all the turns are for when we come out there,” Busch said.