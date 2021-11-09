Larson looks forward to returning home after NASCAR championship win

(KTXL) — Kyle Larson’s season was capped off with his 10th win Sunday at Phoenix Raceway to lay claim to NASCAR’s Cup Series Championship.

He not only had fans in awe but fellow racers, including Mario Andretti who praised Larson as one of the most well-rounded drivers in all of motorsports. Tony Stewart also called Larson the best race car driver he’d ever seen.

FOX40 asked Larson how he felt about the compliments he’s received since his big win.

“Especially, you know, Mario and Tony Stewart because those are guys I’ve wanted to someday be mentioned in the same category as them,” he said. “I feel like they’re the most well-rounded, versatile race car drivers, and that’s what I’ve wanted to be known as.”

Larson will be coming home next week to race sprint cars in both Placerville and Merced.

“My first-ever sprint car race was at Placerville. So getting to go there and race my midgets that Paul Silva is building in Sacramento right now, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” he explained.

And as far as bringing the massive championship trophy home with him, Larson said he’d think about it.

“I heard you’d have to buy it a first-class seat because it’s so big and heavy,” he told FOX40. “We’ll see, I don’t know. Maybe we can work something out to get it there when I come home.”