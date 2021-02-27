Letarte to play crew chief again in 1-race stint for Spire

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2007, file photo, crew chief Steve Letarte watches Jeff Gordon during practice for the NASCAR 3M Performance 400 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., in this Friday, Aug. 17, 2007, file photo. NBC analyst Steve Letarte moonlights as the competition consultant for Spire Motorsports, a position he never imagined would put him back on top of a pit box. When COVID-19 protocols sidelined the regular crew chief, Letarte agreed to get back on top of a pit box Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He’ll call the race for Corey LaJoie, his first time as crew chief since the 2014 season finale. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Letarte will return to competition Sunday for one race as a crew chief.

The NBC analyst spent nine seasons as crew chief at Hendrick Motorsports before retiring for a broadcast career.

Letarte also serves as the competition consultant for Spire Motorsports. The team needs a crew chief Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols.

Regular crew chief Ryan Sparks has been sidelined for the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway so Spire asked Letarte to call the race for Corey LaJoie.

It will be Letarte’s first crew chief job since the 2014 season finale.