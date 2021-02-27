Letarte to play crew chief again in 1-race stint for Spire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Letarte will return to competition Sunday for one race as a crew chief.
The NBC analyst spent nine seasons as crew chief at Hendrick Motorsports before retiring for a broadcast career.
Letarte also serves as the competition consultant for Spire Motorsports. The team needs a crew chief Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols.
Regular crew chief Ryan Sparks has been sidelined for the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway so Spire asked Letarte to call the race for Corey LaJoie.
It will be Letarte’s first crew chief job since the 2014 season finale.