LIVE UPDATES | 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Race day is here!
The 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 arrived later than normal this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
No fans will be in the stands.
Follow along with updates on our live blog throughout the race.
1:05 p.m.
Marco Andretti is on the pole today. His grandfather, Mario Andretti, and father, Michael Andretti, are in the two-seater today.
Andretti joked that attention can’t focus on him until they’re off the track.
1:07 p.m.
Mario Andretti tells the broadcast that it’s “precious” for him, Michael and Marco to share the track at the same time.
“This place has given us so much…but we want some more.”
Mario Andretti also said, if Marco wins, he’ll do a “snow angel” on a greasy spot in the pits!
1:32 p.m.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes Alexander Rossi has a good shot at winning today.
“I think he comes in knowing what he needs to do, knowing how to win this race,” he said. “My money’s on him.”
1:48 p.m.
Ryan Hunter-Reay starts driver introductions with a message to fans.
“I know you’d like to be with us, but trust us, you are. This one’s for you.”
1:55 p.m.
With driver introductions complete, there are several moments still to come, including the presentation of colors, invocation, flyover, national anthem and “Back Home Again in Indiana.”
2 p.m.
Helio Castroneves: “It’s not the same without the fans. However, I have to say I’m glad Roger went ahead with the race.”
Helio, a three-time winner, starts at 28.
2:09 p.m.
Now time for the pre-race ceremonies. Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis, delivers the invocation.
Followed by the presentation of colors, a rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.”
2:15 p.m.
“Singing Surgeons” Dr. Elvis Francois & Dr. William Robinson performed the national anthem, followed by a flyover from the Air Force Thunderbirds.
2:22 p.m.
And Jim Cornelison nails it again…and holds that last note for what feels like forever!
Roger Penske will deliver the famous “Gentlemen, start your engines” command. He’s taken stewardship of the track and thanks the Hulman family.
“Be safe, have fun. Drivers, start your engines!”