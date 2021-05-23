NASCAR driver discusses challenges, advantages of road course schedule

SONOMA, Calif. (KTXL) — NASCAR is running six road course races this season.

They go from Circuit of the Americas to Sonoma in two weeks with a stop at the oval Charlotte Motor Speedway in between.

“The more road courses you do, the better you get at it. So just getting reps and increasing your experience level is a big help for the road courses, at least for me,” Alex Bowman, driver of 48-car for Hendrick Motorsports, told FOX40.

Bowman has done well on the oval tracks this season, especially lately with a pair of wins in the last month-and-a-half.

“Yeah, we’ve been up and down, you know, we’ve won two of the last five, but the other three were pretty big struggles, so we really need to work on being more consistent,” Bowman said.

Bowman hopes that after running COTA this weekend the challenges at Sonoma will be lessened since the tracks are somewhat comparable.

“I feel like Sonoma is a little more straight-forward than COTA is, but Sonoma is really slick, high tire-wear,” Bowman said. “It doesn’t have that super long straight zone with the brake zone at the end of it but, it does have some of the same elevation changes and things like that”.

The cup series will make its first trip to Sonoma in two years because of the pandemic, which has always been one of NASCAR’s signature stops each season.

Bowman has pledged if he can find his way to victory lane, he will celebrate.

“i’m not a wine drinker but I might need to make an exception if we win that one,” Bowman said.

NASCAR will be on the Sonoma road course on June 6.