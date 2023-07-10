(KTXL) — A couple of baseball players with Northern California roots were selected in the MLB Draft on Sunday.

The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Chase Davis from Elk Grove with the 21st overall selection in the first round.

Davis, who played high school baseball at Franklin, was a standout for the University of Arizona Wildcats. The 21-year-old outfielder became one of baseball’s best prospects after a stellar junior, hitting .362 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs.

As a Franklin Wildcat, Davis lettered four years in baseball under head coach Bryan Kirby.

Davis finished high school as the No. 9 ranked player in the country and No. 1 player in California, according to his bio on the Arizona athletics website.

Later in the draft, the Colorado Rockies selected Turlock High product Cole Carrigg with the 65th pick in the Competitive Balance “B” Round.

Carrigg is San Diego State’s highest draft pick since Casey Schmitt was selected by the San Francisco Giants with the 49th overall selection in 2020.

During his junior season, Carrigg led the Aztecs with a .303 batting average and topped the squad with 24 stolen bases, the latter being good for second-best in the Mountain West Conference.

Against Mountain West opponents, Carrigg batted .340 with 20 RBIs and 23 runs scored along with a league-leading 14 stolen bases.

With the Turlock Bulldogs, Carrigg was a four-year varsity letter winner for head coach Sean Gilbert.

Carrigg helped the Bulldogs to a league title and a berth in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I quarterfinals in 2019, according to his bio on the SDSU athletics website.

The MLB Draft concludes Tuesday with rounds 11 to 20. A total of 314 players were selected from rounds one through 10.