SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — Taking a swing at your dreams, no matter how difficult, is always worth it.

Sacramento native Zoe Pham is living proof.

“We’re really amazed at the determination that Zoe has pursuing her passion,” Melissa Mantong, Pham’s mom, said. “She’s been asking us to play baseball since she was five or six.”

Pham is heading into her junior year at Christian Brothers High School, where instead of playing softball with the girls, she’s playing baseball with the boys.

“I get a band of brothers, and I get to enjoy baseball with them,” Pham said.

Pham has taken her passion to the next level. At 16 years old, she’s taken part in the MLB Trailblazer Series, created to help give girls playing, development and educational opportunities. And this week, she represented the United States at the first-ever Pony Girls Baseball World Series in Japan.

“I think that’s amazing,” said Tobrin Hewitt, Pham’s baseball coach at HD Performance Center in Sacramento. “As a young ball player traveling to the Little League World Series or playing somewhere oversees, right? The experience is just amazing. To see a young athlete get that opportunity that doesn’t come around a lot.”

“I’m just really happy I got this opportunity,” Pham echoed. “You get to go to Japan and you get to play baseball, two of the greatest things.”

As kids mature, so do their skills, but that’s not stopping Pham from keeping up.

“I just like coming out,” Pham said. “Over time you don’t see the growth every day. But then as time goes on and you look at different videos and you look at yourself in the past and you’re just like, ‘Wow, I’ve come so far.’

“I think the toughest part for me is getting over the mental side of it and not being afraid.”

The timing has worked out for Pham, with traditionally male-dominated sports seemingly making a greater push to be more inclusive for women.

“There’s a place for her to play,” Hewitt said. “This day and age, this is a great opportunity in all sports – officiating and playing.”

While Pham is growing, her mother, Melissa, is learning a thing or two along the way, too.

“I think the biggest thing I learned is to keep an open mind, get out of my comfort zone,” Montong said.

Pham’s baseball dreams don’t end with her playing for Team USA at the 15U World Series in Japan, or even making varsity for the Falcons. Her goals are even bigger.

“I want to play college ball,” Pham said. “I’ll probably start at a juco, then playing at a university. But that’s definitely something I want to do.”

As for her message to other girls thinking about playing baseball?

“You can do anything you put your mind to,” she said. “Don’t let anybody get in your way.”