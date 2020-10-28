Dodgers’ Turner tests positive for coronavirus

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Justin Turner was removed from the Dodgers’ World Series-clinching victory after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The red-headed third baseman was replaced on defense in the eighth inning.
However, as Los Angeles celebrated its first championship since 1988, he was seen on the field with a mask on.
Other Dodgers players and coaches wore face masks during the celebration but a group photo shows everyone maskless, including Turner, who sat front and center.
“We learned during the game Justin tested positive and he was immediately isolated to prevent spread,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said after presenting Los Angeles with the championship trophy.