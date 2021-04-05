Fans allowed to attend as Giants, Oakland A’s scrimmage at Sutter Health Park

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento River Cats announced they are opening Sutter Health Park as the alternate training site for the San Francisco Giants.

The Sacramento River Cats offered to host the Giants’ scrimmage matches of the 2021 season against the Oakland A’s. The first local pitch will go out Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Eight matchups will take place at Sutter Health Park and eight matchups will be held at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton.

Fans are welcome back to Sutter Health Park with limited capacity. All ticket sales are online and face coverings are required.

The River Cats will kick off their 2021 season on May 6 with road series in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City.

The team’s first home game will be against the Reno Aces on May 20.