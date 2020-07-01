Fans could still enjoy baseball at Sutter Health Park despite MiLB’s 2020 season cancellation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been nine months since the Sacramento River Cats won the Pacific Coast League and International League championships. It will be many more months before they can defend those titles.

On Tuesday, Minor League Baseball’s 2020 season was officially canceled.

“Certainly disappointing to actually hear that news and the reality sets in that we are not going to have a full River Cats baseball season,” said River Cats general manager Chip Maxson.

It was a blow to the 600 part-time workers who have not cashed in on their summer gigs.

“Those are the folks that greet you when you come into the parking lot, that scan your tickets, that work the box office, work in the concession stands,” Maxson explained.

Full-time employees are also getting pinched.

“The front office side we’ve had to, essentially, cut two-thirds of our staff,” Maxson told FOX40.

But no River Cats might not mean no ball at Sutter Health Park.

When the Giants begin practice this week, around 60 players will be there.

But not all will make the roster. The rest could comprise what’s called the “taxi squad.”

The River Cats and their major league team are discussing plans to have “taxi squad” games in Sacramento.

“If there is a need at the big league level, they are the first to get called up,” Maxson said. “I know during this time two teams are using their taxi squad to make sure some of their top talent stays active and continues to work on their development as they progress towards the major leagues.”

If the taxi squad games or scrimmages do take place at Sutter Health Park, the question is will fans be in attendance? The River Cats say they are hoping for broadcasting or streaming of the games and are also discussing options to allow some fans inside and spaced out in the ballpark. But that would need county health approval to do so.