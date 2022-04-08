SAN FRANCISCO (KTXL) — San Francisco Giants fans came to Oracle Park on Friday to root for their favorite team on Opening Day.

The Giants hosted the Miami Marlins with thousands of fans in attendance.

“To be here on Opening Day, it’s special,” said Bix Gaul, a Bay Area native.

People from all over came to support the Giants, including Gabriel Morales and Bella Coppin, a couple from West Sacramento.

“It’s our team; we have to be here to support,” Coppin said. “Opening Day — First time here in the city in what? 12 years? We had to be here.”

Coppin’s boyfriend Morales shared a similar sentiment about making it to the first game of the season.

“It’s definitely worth it,” Morales said. “Growing up a baseball fan, going to a lot of Sacramento River Cats games, seeing a lot of the players in the minor leagues, kind of getting to know them, it’s very cool getting to come here and see them play.”

Sacramento native Hank Gallegos has made it a family tradition to attend the Giants home openers for more than 50 years.

“Northern California is Giants territory. Period,” Gallegos said.

There were also fans from out of the country in attendance at Oracle Park.

“Saskatoon, Saskatchewan up in Canada. Right above Montana if you don’t know where that is,” said Canadian Giants fan Bill Stefaniuk.

Joe Melendez of Visalia went to Oracle Park not only to show support for the team but to propose to his girlfriend as well.

“Very happy I finally found the man of my dreams that I’ve always wanted in my life. I’m glad I said yes,” said Melendez’s fiancé Andrea Montoya.

Many Giants fans look forward to seeing more games this season with the hopes that their team will make a run and win the World Series.