(KTXL) – Former Oakland Athletics catcher Ray Fosse has died, the team announced Wednesday.

Fosse played for the Athletics from 1973-1975 and won two World Series titles with the team. He served as color commentator for the team from 1986 until 2021 as well.

In August, Fosse revealed that he had been battling cancer for the past 16 years and would be stepping away from his job as an announcer.