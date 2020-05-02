Former Capital Christian student heading to the Giants

(KTXL) — When the Major League Baseball season officially gets going, local product Mauricio Dubon figures to be an everyday player in the Giants lineup.

The former Capital Christian High School star could be the Giants opening day shortstop, second baseman or even their starting center fielder.

It’s his versatility that makes the Giants believe Dubon should be playing a lot, but they just don’t what exactly what position yet.

“I’ll be in the middle. Center field. Shortstop and second base,” Dubon told FOX40.

The concept is a simple one: He has the chance to impact the Giants every single day, and they would like him to do it at different positions.

“They told me before the seasons even ended last year that I was going to play outfield and that I was going to have competition,” said Dubon.

When the Giants traded for the 25-year-old last summer, his versatility was definitely part of what they liked.

“It was pretty cool. I was having a sensational spring training. All the work I was putting in was paying off and, unfortunately, we had to shut it down,” said Dubon.

After a month with the River Cats in Sacramento, the Giants called him up for the last month of the season where he made an instant impact.

And the Giants feel he can mentally handle playing multiple positions, which might be their best, perhaps only, chance at having a competitive lineup this season.

“They keep telling me as long as I’m in the lineup that whatever it is on opening day, whether it’s the outfield or the infield, I’d be playing,” said Dubon.

For now, Dubon is spending his time at home in Miami working out on his balcony with other big-league prospects.

“People that didn’t know who I was before I got to the big leagues and saw what I was able to do, they always thought it was nice story,” said Dubon.

When he played in his first big league game, Dubon became the first person born and raised in Honduras to play in the major league.

“But for them, seeing me playing that I can play with the big guys, it was pretty good showing everyone that I can perform at this level,” said Dubon.

The start of the MLB is currently postponed with no timetable for opening day due to the coronavirus pandemic.