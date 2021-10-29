Game 3 of World Series: Tarp on field at Truist Park during all-day rain

Workers cover the field before Game 3 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The tarp is on the field at Truist Park as an all-day rain continues to fall in the Atlanta area before Game 3 of the World Series.

Batting practice was canceled on the field for the Braves and Astros. Several players for both clubs loosened on the outfield grass in the corners.

The weather didn’t deter Braves coach Ron Washington from his daily drills with first baseman Freddie Freeman. With a staffer holding an umbrella, Washington hit one-hoppers to Freeman from close range.

The forecast called for the rain to stop by early evening, with temperatures in the low 50s. There hasn’t been a rainout at the World Series since 2011, when Game 6 in St. Louis between the Cardinals and Texas was delayed by a day.

By Major League Baseball rule, no postseason game can be shortened by rain and considered completed. Any game stopped by weather becomes a suspension that must be finished.

That rule was put in place in 2008, after Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia was suspended in the sixth inning with the Phillies and Tampa Bay tied at 2. Two days later, play resumed and the Phillies clinched the championship.

But just wondering, what if the Astros and Braves played, say, seven innings Friday night? Would they finish Saturday and then start Game 4 an hour later?