Gausman scheduled to start as San Francisco hosts Chicago

Chicago Cubs (32-25, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (36-21, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kohl Stewart (1-0, .00 ERA, .80 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (6-0, 1.40 ERA, .79 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -175, Cubs +150; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Chicago will square off on Saturday.

The Giants are 17-8 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has hit 83 home runs this season, second in the National League. Brandon Crawford leads them with 12, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Cubs have gone 11-15 away from home. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .316 is eighth in the majors. Kris Bryant leads the club with an OBP of .395.

The Giants won the last meeting 8-5. Conner Menez earned his first victory and Alex Dickerson went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Jake Arrieta registered his sixth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford leads the Giants with 12 home runs and is slugging .531.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .607.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .263 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

