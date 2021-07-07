Here are the 2021 MLB All-Star Game starters

DENVER (KDVR) — The starters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field were announced on Thursday night.

The game will be played on July 13. The starting lineups for the American and National Leagues were determined through two rounds of fan voting.

The leading vote-getters were Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Fernando Tatis Jr., of the San Diego Padres.

Pitchers and the reserves of the two teams will be announced on Sunday, July 4.

Here are the full starting lineups for the 2021 All-Star Game.

American League Starters

C: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

2B: Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays

3B: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

CF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

RF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

LF: Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto Blue Jays

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

National League Starters

C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2B: Adam Frazier, Pittsburgh Pirates

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

SS: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

CF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

RF: Nick Castellanos, Cincinnati Reds

LF: Jesse Winker, Cincinnati Reds