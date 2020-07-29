Live blog: San Francisco Giants host Padres in home opener without fans

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Francisco Giants are playing their first home game of the short 60-game season.

It has been a strange opening day as only players, coaches and staff, as well as about 35 members of the media, are allowed inside Oracle Park.

Also making everyone in Major League Baseball a little nervous is the situation with the Miami Marlins. So far, 17 members of the Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, including two coaches.

That has put the Marlins’ season on pause. The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees are also delaying games over the outbreak.

But right now, the rest of MLB is continuing, including Tuesday’s game between the Giants and Padres.

And some fans didn’t let the fact that they couldn’t come into the game keep them away.

“It’s been a tradition with my brother and cousins and family, we come down,” said Dan Johnson, from Lincoln. “He’s been coming for 35 years now for opening day. So figure we’d come down and at least be a part of it if we couldn’t be a part of it.”