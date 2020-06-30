MiLB cancels 2020 season due to pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.

The announcement by the MiLB was made Tuesday after Major League Baseball informed them that they would not be providing affiliated players this year. MiLB decided to cancel the season as a result.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said MiLB President and CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

The Stockton Ports issued a statement on the season’s cancellation Tuesday afternoon:

A message from the Ports regarding today’s announcement from @MiLB.



Read Full Release here ➡️ https://t.co/YoMov8C86c pic.twitter.com/OUWoOjsZjU — Stockton Ports (@stocktonports) June 30, 2020

Modesto Nuts General Manager Zack Brockman posted a statement on the team’s website:

“These are tough times and although it’s incredibly unfortunate that we won’t be playing any baseball in Modesto this year I can’t help but feel lucky to live & work in the Central Valley. Since mid-March when our offices shut down, we’ve stayed in close contact with our ticket holders and partners. Right from the very start those conversations have been overwhelmingly positive even in the face of a global pandemic that has caused hardship for many. Their resiliency & undying spirit has truly been an inspiration. We have the best fans in the world!” Zack Brockman, General Manager, Modesto Nuts

