Oakland A’s draft pick establishes 10th father-son duo to go 1st round

(KTXL) — The San Francisco Giants selected Turlock Native Steve Soderstrom 27 years ago and on Wednesday night, his son, Tyler, was selected in the first round by the Oakland A’s.

“When I heard my name called I went pretty numb for a little bit,” Tyler told FOX40. “It was pretty emotional, really happy and just super excited.”

With their first round picks, they became the 10th father-son duo to be drafted in the first round.

“I feel like I could get him out,” laughed Steve, a former pitcher. “No, he’s a tough out.”

It’s that aspect of his game, his bat and that left-handed swing that made Tyler a first-round pick.

“My bat is the biggest part of my game. That’s what is going to carry me far,” said Tyler. “One of my other tools is my athleticism. You can put me out at third, short … the outfield and I’m fairly confident that I can contribute to the A’s at any position.”

Tyler, however, said that catching his passion.

“A few people knocked his catching but I think people are going to be shocked how good he is of a receiver he is,” said Steve. “He can receive. He can throw with the best of them and he can contribute to catching. And I think where baseball’s going, the more versatile you are, it’s going to be better.”

Tyler said he isn’t sure what the plan is yet but he’ll know more in the coming weeks.

“I just look forward to kind of starting my path of making it to the Major Leagues. I’m just really eager to get out there,” said Tyler. “Get out to the complex and start working and get work in and just really, really be ready to play. Start my dream.”