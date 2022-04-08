SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Baseball is back.

It’s the season opener and the home opener for the defending National League West champions.

It’s a beautiful afternoon for #OpeningDay 2022 at Oracle Park in San Francisco! The @SFGiantsFans and Miami @Marlins are set to square off at 1:35 p.m. pic.twitter.com/KxEdIuKvTB — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) April 8, 2022

It has been a long road to get here after the 99-day lockout between the players and owners.

For the first time since 2009, Buster Posey will not be on the team, but that’s sports.

Players leave and new ones have to step up.

The Giants are coming off a 107-win season.

They start this season against the Miami Marlins.

Giants executive Mario Alioto said that there are still tickets available, some for as low as $25.

“It will be tough because we won’t have Buster Posey this year and he was such a big part of our team,” Alioto said. “But we have a new roster and we will compete.”