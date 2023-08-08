STOCKTON (KTXL) — As the Stockton Ports wind down the regular season, general manager Jordan Feneck stopped by the FOX40 studios to look ahead at the final 30 games of the season, while also looking back on the past success of Stockton products.

With 18 of the final 30 games for the Ports being at Banner Island Ballpark, fans have a chance to catch the next crop of big leaguers with the likes of Myles Naylor, the 39th overall pick in this year’s draft; Henry Bolte – a second-round pick last year out of Palo Alto High School; and Gunnar Hoglund, who was the 19th overall pick in 2021, all on the roster.

“We have a lot of good guys working their way up to the higher levels, and we’ve had a lot of fans in the ballpark, which has been the most fun part,” Feneck said. “We’ve had three sellouts so far this season, so we’re excited to see that, and we’re excited for the rest of the season, as well.”

Fenck, a Stockton native who graduated from the University of the Pacific in 2020, has already seen two former Ports make their MLB debuts with Zack Gelof and Turlock native Tyler Soderstrom both getting called up to the A’s this year.

“It’s a really cool feeling,” Feneck said. “Tyler and Zack were both there my first season with the Stockton Ports. Seeing them work their way up has just been so exciting, Tyler especially. He had so much hype around him coming out of the draft and being a local kid. It’s been really exciting to watch him grow and watch him succeed, so wishing him all the best.”