Red Sox beat Astros 9-5, become 1st team with 2 slams in a postseason game

Boston Red Sox’s Rafael Devers celebrates in the dugout after a grand slam home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game 2 of baseball’s American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Latest – Saturday, Oct. 16

5:45 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 9-5 in Game 2 of the AL Championship Series.

Original story below:

HOUSTON (AP) — Ain’t it grand?

The Boston Red Sox became the first team with two grand slams in a postseason game Saturday in Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Perhaps as noteworthy: they only needed two innings to do it.

J.D. Martinez made it 4-0 with his shot off rookie Luis García with two outs in the first.

Rafael Devers doubled the score with his slam that sailed just fair against Jake Odorizzi with one out in the second after García exited with right knee discomfort.

It’s the fourth time in major league history, including the regular season, that a team hit a grand slam in both the first and second innings. The Red Sox have done it twice, also on Aug. 7, 1984.

The Dodgers did it this season on May 2, and the first team to do it was Baltimore on May 9, 1961.