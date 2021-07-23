Report: Stockton Ports, Modesto Nuts to test device that could eliminate hand signals in baseball

(KTXL) — Major League Baseball is testing a device that could end hand signals catchers give to pitchers, ESPN reported on Friday.

The device, developed by PitchCom, allows catchers to give signs to pitchers electronically, which ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reported is meant to cut down on sign stealing and increase the pace of play.

The catcher wears a nine-button transmitter on their wristband and receivers are fitted inside the sweatband of the pitcher’s cap. Pitchers hear the signals through bone conduction, technology that transmits sound by vibrating the listener’s skull, rather than through an earpiece.

Signals are sent in either English or Spanish, but teams may record their own.

Testing of the new device will begin on Aug. 3 with eight Cal League teams, including the Stockton Ports and Modesto Nuts.

Click or tap here to read more of ESPN’s report.