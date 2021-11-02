Rosario back in Braves’ leadoff spot in Game 6 against Astros

Atlanta Braves’ Eddie Rosario celebrates after scoring on a double by Austin Riley during the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Eddie Rosario was back in the Atlanta Braves’ leadoff spot against right-hander Luis Garcia and Jorge Soler moved to designated hitter in Game 6 of the World Series against Houston.

First baseman Freddie Freeman hit third following Rosario and Soler, followed by third baseman Austin Riley, center fielder Adam Duvall, right fielder Joc Pederson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, catcher Travis d’Arnaud and shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Alex Bregman remained seventh in the Houston Astros’ batting order and Carlos Correa third for World Series Game 6 against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Astros manager Dusty Baker dropped Bregman down from third and moved Correa up from fifth for Game 5. Bregman hit an RBI double that started Houston’s comeback from a four-run deficit and Correa had three hits and two RBIs.

Bregman is hitting .111 (2 for 18) in the Series and Correa is at .263 (5 for 19).

Second baseman Jose Altuve was to lead off, followed by left fielder Michael Brantley, Correa, designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right fielder Kyle Tucker, Bregman, center fielder Jose Siri and catcher Martín Maldonado.

Right-hander Luis Garcia was on the mound with three days’ rest after lasting 3 2/3 innings and taking the loss in Game 3.