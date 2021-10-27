Rosario shifts to Braves’ leadoff spot in Game 2 of World Series

Atlanta Braves Adam Duvall celebrates with Eddie Rosario after hitting a two-run bomb in the top of the third inning during Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at Minute Maid Park. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

Eddie Rosario has been moved to the leadoff spot for the Atlanta Braves against Houston right-hander José Urquidy in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night. Jorge Soler was shifted to the fifth slot after homering off lefty Framber Valdez to lead off the opener.

Rosario, the MVP of the NL Championship Series, was in left field, followed by first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley and Soler at designated hitter.

Right fielder Joc Pederson hit sixth, followed by center fielder Adam Duvall, catcher Travis d’Arnaud and shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Max Fried was on the mound for the Braves, who won the opener 6-2.

The Houston Astros are starting José Siri in center field instead of Chas McCormick for Game 2 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves.

This will be the third postseason start and fourth appearance for Siri. The 26-year-old rookie didn’t play in the division series, with McCormick and Jake Meyers splitting time in center field. But he got a chance to contribute in the ALCS and in the World Series with Meyers out with a shoulder injury.

Siri, who made his MLB debut on Sept. 3, will bat eighth.