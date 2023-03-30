PHOENIX, Ariz. (KTXL) — San Francisco Giants fans will be doing a double-take this season. Tyler and Taylor Rogers are the fourth identical twins to play on the same team in Major League Baseball.

“There’s a lot of excitement,” Tyler said. “A lot of new faces. I know one of those faces pretty well.”

Taylor Rogers, signed with San Francisco in the offseason.

Taylor was a 2021 AL All-Star for Minnesota, went 4-8 with a 4.76 ERA and 31 saves over 66 appearances in 2022. Taylor was with San Diego and Milwaukee.

Tyler Rogers, who was previously with San Francisco, went 3-4 with a 3.57 ERA over 68 outings and 75 2/3 innings last season.

Taylor added, “It’s like two worlds colliding. Being the new guy trying to learn new faces, but also having my best friend here. Tyler’s been zero help while getting to know people, but it’s the coolest thing every day. “

The 32-year-old twins were born in Littleton, Colorado, both living out their story better than they could have written.

“We didn’t even dream of this so it’s been pretty cool,” Tyler said. “I think it’ll resonate once the games start.”

Taylor chimed in, “It never felt real until we got here. I put a Giants’ uniform on and thought, ‘Wow, this is happening.'”

And while it might be hard to point out who is who, there’s one distinctive way on the mound you can tell them apart, their pitching styles.

Taylor is a conventional lefty. Tyler is a right-hander who uses extreme submarine motion.

“It’s too good to be true. Some days I pinch myself. I’ll even ask myself why us? Why are we getting to enjoy something that’s this darn cool? It’s really beyond the realm of our dreams. Everyone’s like, ‘This must be a dream,’ yes but it’s past that.”