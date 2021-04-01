SF Giants, Oakland A’s welcome fans back to ballparks

One year after restrictions during the virus-shortened 60-game season removed fans from ballparks nationwide, the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants will welcome fans back.

As the new season begins, every stadium is open in varying degrees as teams adhere to coronavirus protocols from state officials.

Thursday evening, the Oakland A’s will open the season against the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum.

Just over 12,000 visitors with reserved seating are allowed inside the stadium.

Welcome home, A’s fans!

Here’s everything you need to know about returning to the ballpark this year [thread] https://t.co/cjbB5n2oCn ⬇ pic.twitter.com/fg34sCs1wb — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 31, 2021

The Giants will welcome fans back to Oracle Park for opening day on April 9.

The city has approved up to 22% fan capacity.

The organization says the San Francisco Public Health order requires COVID-19 testing or full vaccinations, socially distanced seating pods and face coverings.



