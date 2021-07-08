Stockton Ports assistant GM discusses federal funds for MiLB

Just slightly more than one year ago, Minor League Baseball got the word that due to the coronavirus, the majors would not be sending affiliated teams players, effectively benching the MiLB season.

With so many off-the-field jobs tied to what happens on the diamond, that development was devastating in many respects. The league lost 92% of its revenue in 2020, and clubs are expected to generate only 35% of their revenue this season.

Congress is working on the Minor League Baseball Relief Act, a bipartisan effort to repurpose $550 million of COVID-19 relief to help eligible clubs with things like payroll and worker protection expenses.

Luke Johnson, the assistant general manager of the Stockton Ports, joined Sonseeahray to explain the latest developments.