Thursday, the Stockton Ports will make a nod to history by honoring 25 local veterans during its annual Hats Off to Heroes Night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Luke Johnson, the team’s assistant general manager, joined Sonseeahray on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss their Hats Off to Heroes Night.

