Braves beat Astros 3-2 in Game 4 of the World Series

Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Latest:

9:00 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros 3-2 in Game 4 of the World Series. The Braves lead the series 3-1.

Original story below:

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 4 of the World Series:

Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler connected for back-to-back solo home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning that gave the Atlanta Braves a 3-2 lead over the Houston Astros.

Atlanta is six outs from taking a three games to one lead in the best-of-seven Series and setting up a potential clincher in Game 5 at home Sunday night.

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve watches his home run during the fourth inning in Game 4 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Swanson broke out of his postseason slump at the perfect time, driving an 0-2 fastball from reliever Cristian Javier to right for an opposite-field homer that barely cleared the high brick wall at Truist Park.

The fired-up shortstop raised his right index finger in the air as he rounded first and pumped his fist as he circled the bases.

Soler, batting for reliever Tyler Matzek, then lined a 2-1 slider from Javier just over the left-field fence to put Atlanta ahead. Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez banged hard into the fence chasing the ball and was shaken up, but stayed in the game.

It was his second homer of the Series after becoming the first player to open a Fall Classic with a home run in Game 1.

Soler began the game on the bench, with left-handed-hitting Joc Pederson starting in right field instead against right-hander Zack Greinke.

When he entered, Javier had not allowed an earned run in nine innings this postseason.

It was the first time in franchise history the Braves hit back-to-back homers in the World Series.

Matzek tossed a scoreless top of the seventh for Atlanta.