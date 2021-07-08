Who will win the 2021 Home Run Derby? Here’s a look at the bracket

DENVER (KDVR) — All-Star Week kicks off on Thursday with local competitions featuring greater Denver youth. MLB Pitch Hit & Run and the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby begin at 4:00 p.m. at the Assembly Athletic Complex at Metropolitan State University.

One of the highlights of All-Star Week is the Home Run Derby. It will be held on Monday night at 6 p.m.

The Home Run Derby bracket was just released.

Here’s how it looks:

  1. Shohei Ohtani
  2. Joey Gallo
  3. Matt Olson
  4. Salvador Perez
  5. Pete Alonso
  6. Trey Mancini
  7. Trevor Story
  8. Juan Soto

Alonso won the 2020 Home Run Derby, cranking 57 homers.

