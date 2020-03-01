Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Victim identified in Modesto fatal shooting
Top Stories
Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Top Stories
Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers
Video
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Health care workers getting sicker from coronavirus than other patients, expert says
Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Soccer
Inside California Politics
Coronavirus – The latest
Studio40 LIVE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Seen On FOX40
Program Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Basketball
Report: Kevin Durant among 4 Brooklyn Nets players with coronavirus
NBA players are donating money to cover salaries of hourly workers amid suspended season
Amid COVID-19 outbreak, NBA star Rudy Gobert faces backlash for prank
Mark Cuban putting plan in place to pay hourly workers amid NBA work stoppage
Second Utah Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, tests positive for coronavirus
More Basketball Headlines
NBA player who tested positive for coronavirus touched every microphone at media availability days before diagnosis
Kings, Pelicans game postponed out of caution for coronavirus
Video
NBA suspending season after player tests presumptively positive for COVID-19
Virus concerns spread in Europe, touch on MLB opening day
Sheldon Huskies to play in playoff game in Dublin
Families speak out to Sacramento officials about school closures in Elk Grove
Video
Trail Blazers’ McCollum, Kings’ Len fined for altercation
Fox scores 31 as Kings hold off Beal, Wizards 133-126
NBA to players: Avoid high-fives as virus concern grows
Kings come back from 17 down to beat Pistons 106-100
Trending
Sacramento County, Davis, Manteca direct residents to stay home
Video
Yolo County officials issue shelter-in-place order to prevent spread of coronavirus
More of California under tight restrictions due to virus
Science experiment shows importance of washing hands with soap
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Rancho Cordova man tweets experience with COVID-19 symptoms
Video