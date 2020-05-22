Former Kings player Bobby Jackson holds free Zoom classes as pandemic keeps his academy closed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Bobby Jackson may be best known for his days as one of the leading forces in helping the Kings to their best stretch of seasons in Sacramento.

But he’s also been a big contributor to the community since his arrival back in 2000, and he’s planning on keeping it that way for a long time.

“Being in this game for so many years, you have so much experience, so much knowledge that you can spread and give to a lot of kids,” Jackson told FOX40. “So, why not?”

At 47, Jackson still has the same drive and determination he had when he arrived as a member of the Kings 20 years ago.

And with the Bobby Jackson Basketball Academy he and his business partners recently launched, kids have a place to learn hands-on, fundamental life skills.

But it was a brief run.

“We had two classes and then we had to cancel them,” said Jackson.

The academy launched just as the pandemic began to shut everything down. Rather than pack up, Jackson started holding clinics once a week from his garage in Roseville over Zoom — for free.

“I’m just trying to provide video content so when it’s time to go back people know that this is what I’m doing outside of the coaching,” said Jackson. “I just want to get the name out. I want to get the awareness out that this is what I’m doing, what I’m engaged in and what I’m married to.”

Jackson, who’s an assistant coach with the Kings, sees the academy as the next phase of his life in Sacramento.

“Because at the end of the day, who knows what my path is,” said Jackson. “But I know if I set this up right, this could be the right path. With coaching, I don’t have to worry about coaching no more. I can just walk off into the sunset and do my own thing.”