SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney looks ahead at the playoff series against the Sacramento Kings.

Looney discusses Andrew Wiggins’ return to the court, what makes Domantas Sabonis so good, playing in all 82 regular season games, Golden State’s culture, and taking on former associate coach Mike Brown in the playoffs and more.

Game 1 between the Kings and Warriors from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento tips off Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m.