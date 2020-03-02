Kings come back from 17 down to beat Pistons 106-100

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the Sacramento Kings rallied from 17 down to beat the Detroit Pistons 106-100 on Sunday.

Buddy Hield added 19 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 15 and Harrison Barnes had 10 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento. Alex Len added 13 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

The Kings have won four of five since the All-Star break.

Christian Wood had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons, who lost point guard Derrick Rose to an apparent ankle injury in the first quarter.

Detroit led 18-1 less than five minutes into the game but couldn’t keep up the pace after Rose was hurt. The Pistons fell behind by 10 in the third quarter and were down 102-89 before scoring 10 straight.

Fox, who was questionable before the game with lower abdominal soreness, ended the run with an 11-foot jumper. Brandon Knight made a free throw for Detroit before Hield made two to help Sacramento hold on.

TIP-INS

Pistons: The 16 points scored by the Kings were the fewest that the Pistons have allowed in a first quarter this season.

Kings: Sacramento missed 10 of its first 11 shots. … Richaun Holmes (right shoulder) did some 1-on-1 drills before the game and is expected to be cleared to practice this week. …. Harry Giles was hit with a technical after picking up his third foul in 10 minutes.

TURNING POINT

Detroit was in full control until Rose left with 5:51 remaining in the first quarter. Rose scored nine of the Pistons’ first 18 points and had three rebounds with two assists before getting hurt. The Kings outscored the Pistons by 20 after that.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Play the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Kings: Host the Wizards on Tuesday. Sacramento won in Washington when the two teams played in November.