(FOX40.COM) — The 2023-24 season will be the 100th season of the Sacramento Kings franchise and the team plans to celebrate its century mark.

The Kings revealed a special 100th-anniversary logo for the upcoming season that will honor the franchise’s “100 years of royalty.”

According to the team, the logo will be displayed on team merchandise throughout the season.

The commemorative logo pays tribute to each city of the franchise’s history with five jewels set within a crown. Before the Kings arrived in Sacramento in 1985, the team called Rochester, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Omaha home.

The Sacramento Kings’ 100th anniversary logo during the 2023-24 season.

“This season, we are proud to celebrate our centennial anniversary by reflecting on our rich history, iconic players, and moments, and the enduring support of our unwavering fanbase,” Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart said in a news release. “We can’t wait to welcome fans back to the Golden 1 Center for another thrilling season of Kings basketball.”

The team franchise was founded in 1923 as the Rochester Seagrams and later officially became known as the Royals during the early days of the NBA. The team still had the Royals nickname when they moved to Cincinnati in 1957 and stayed there until 1972.

The team’s name officially changed to the Kings when the franchise split time in Kansas City, Missouri, and Omaha, Nebraska from 1972 to 75. Kansas City became the team’s lone home from 1975 until the move to Sacramento in the mid-80s.

Kings announce fan fest

The Kings 100-year anniversary celebration will tip-off with their annual Fan Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center.

The event will take place before the Kings tip off the regular season against the Utah Jazz on the road on Oct. 25.

Fans will get a first look at the Kings’ new Nike NBA City Edition uniforms and City Edition court that will honor the Kings’ centennial anniversary.

Fan Fest will include a Kids Zone, samples of new menu items, and 50% off fan-favorite foods.

To cap off the event, the Kings roster and coaching staff will participate in an open practice featuring skills challenges including a 3-point shootout and half-court shots along with a rookie talent show.

The event is free to the public with tickets required for admission. Tickets can be claimed online at Kings.com/FanFest.

According to the Kings, season ticket members and Golden 1 Credit Union members will have early access at 1 p.m. with doors opening to the general public at 1:30 p.m.