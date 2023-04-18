(KTXL) — There were some famous faces in the Golden 1 Center crowd on Monday night.

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and 50 Cent were in attendance at Game 2 of the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors series in Sacramento.

Mayweather, who retired from the ring with a 50-0 record, was seated courtside with Kings owner Vivek Ranadive.

Sitting courtside on the other side near the TNT broadcast booth was rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who has been a regular at Kings games this season. Jackson also has a multi-year partnership with the team.

Jackson was also in attendance for Game 1 of the series in Sacramento on Saturday.

The sighting of the two men in the same building brought intrigue due to their long-time feud.

The pair were longtime friends, but had a falling out in 2012 over a money dispute, according to Bleacher Report.

The beef between the two men including Jackson using the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge to taunt Mayweather.

Jackson issued a challenge to Mayweather on Instagram to read an entire page from a Harry Potter book out loud without error. The rapper said he would donate $750,000 of Mayweather’s choosing.

Reportedly, the two men made amends in August 2022.

The Kings took a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors after winning Game 2 114-106.

It’s the first time the Kings have had a 2-0 series lead since 2004. The Warriors also see their 2-0 series deficit for the first time since 2007.

The series will head over to the Chase Center in San Francisco for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. Game 4 will take place Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Who else was at the Golden 1 Center?

Others in attendance included former Kings players Vlade Divac, Peja Stojakovic and Brad Miller, all of

Sacramento Republic FC head coach Mark Briggs was in attendance along with players Jack Gurr and Rodrigo “RoRo” Lopez.

Multiple players from the Sacramento River Cats were also in attendance along with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.