(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings announced Monday that Alvin Gentry was relieved of his duties as interim head coach.

“The entire Kings organization is grateful for the leadership of Alvin Gentry, who stepped up when he got the call mid-season,” Kings general manager Monte McNair said in a statement. “We appreciate his leadership on and off the court.’

Gentry was named the interim coach on Nov. 21 after the Kings fired Luke Walton after a 6-11 start.

The Kings missed the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season, finishing the 2021-22 campaign at 30-52.

