SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Alvin Gentry, who finished the 2021-22 season as the Kings interim head coach, has accepted a role to join Sacramento’s front office.

Gentry, 67, will become the Kings’ vice president of basketball engagement, according to multiple sources. His duties will include player evaluations at the NBA, G League and college levels, as well as assist the building of team’s strategies utilizing his 34 years of NBA coaching experience and his many relationships that he’s built over that time.

Those sources spoke to FOX40 on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced by the team.

Gentry has joined members of the Kings front office for this week’s NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, sources said.

Following the firing of head coach Luke Walton last November following a 6-11 start, Gentry, who served as Walton’s associate head coach, finished out the rest of the season as interim head coach. The Kings would go 24-41 in the 65 games under Gentry.

Sacramento relieved Gentry of his head coaching duties on April 11 and would hire Warriors’ associate head coach Mike Brown nearly a month later to serve as the Kings next head coach.