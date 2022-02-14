‘Biggest surprise of my entire life’: Tyrese Haliburton opens up about trade in Players’ Tribune article

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Former Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton penned an article for The Players’ Tribune about being traded to the Indiana Pacers before last week’s NBA trade deadline.

The article titled “Life Goes on,” released on Monday, reveals his experience of being traded away from Sacramento, a city where he thought he was going to play “for the next decade.” He described being traded from the Kings as “the biggest surprise” of his life.

He mentioned his emotions throughout the day and wanting to be part of the franchise’s turnaround, saying he had ambitions to be the next “C-Webb.”

Haliburton was drafted by the Kings with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. In his last game as a member of the Kings, he recorded a career-high 17 assists with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 113-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Golden 1 Center.

On the morning of the trade, Haliburton recalled his agent told him he might get traded. Haliburton said he realized “two seconds later” that it wasn’t a joke.

Soon after his agent told him he was going to Indiana, Haliburton said Sacramento Kings General Manager Monte McNair called him. After he hung up, Haliburton said he started crying his “eyes out.”

“When I saw that name pop up on my phone,” my heart sank,” Haliburton wrote. “I knew it was over right then.”

Before ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted the news of the trade, Haliburton said he texted a group chat with teammates, and all of them were in disbelief. Tristan Thompson later revealed in the group chat he was also being traded to Indiana, according to the article.

After the news broke on social media, Haliburton said he received “a million phone calls” and “texts with family and friends.”

Among his conversations were with former Kings coach Luke Walton, interim head coach Alvin Gentry, De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield – who was also traded to the Pacers, – Harrison Barnes, Davion Mitchell and Chimezie Metu.

“From ‘No way’ to traded in 30 minutes,” Haliburton wrote. “I’ve literally waited in line at Cold Stone for longer than that.”

Haliburton said he “really was all in on Sacramento” and wanted to become someone who the city’s people “knew was in their corner.”

He was beginning to develop connections around the Sacramento community, Haliburton said. He mentioned getting to know leaders of local non-profits and meeting students who were “working to make change in their neighborhoods” was the one thing that hurts him the most about leaving.

“I love meeting people like that,” Haliburton said. “And I had so many cool ideas for partnering with those folks and doing whatever I could to help.”

“So I’m sad to be leaving the community of Sacramento as much as anything,” Haliburton continued.

At the end of the article, Haliburton expressed his excitement about joining the Pacers and wanting to “create a legacy” for fans of the franchise.

Haliburton was traded to the Pacers with Hield and Thompson in exchange for two-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb and a 2023 second round pick.

The night Haliburton was traded, he tweeted his goodbyes to Kings fans and the city of Sacramento.

“Sacramento, I love y’all!” Haliburton tweeted. “Can’t put all my feelings into words yet, but know I’m forever grateful and appreciative of each and every one of you.”

The trade involving Haliburton was one of two trades the Kings made last week. The team also acquired Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyes and Josh Jackson in a four-team deal. The Kings traded former No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III to the Detroit Pistons.