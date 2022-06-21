(KTXL) — Caleb Swanigan, who previously played with the Sacramento Kings, died at 25 years old, the Purdue Men’s Basketball program announced on social media.

Swanigan died of natural causes, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Swanigan had a brief NBA career and played for the Kings in 2019 and 2020.

After a standout collegiate career at Purdue, Swanigan was the 26th selection in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. Swanigan was traded to the Kings in February 2019 and returned to the Blazers in 2020.

He last played in the NBA in the 2019-20 season.

Swanigan, who played power forward and center, appeared in a total of 75 games in three seasons in two stints each with Portland and Sacramento. He only appeared in a combined 10 games during his time in Sacramento.

In his time with Sacramento, he averaged 1.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.

Throughout his three-year NBA career, Swanigan averaged 2.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game.

The Kings released a statement on social media regarding Swanigan’s passing.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Caleb Swanigan. He will be remembered as a great teammate and friend. Our hearts are with his family during this incredibly difficult time. Sacramento Kings

Kings forward Harrison Barnes and former King Harry Giles each tweeted their thoughts on Swanigan’s death.

“RIP Biggie,” Barnes tweeted.

“I’m sick Big,” Giles tweeted.