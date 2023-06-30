(KTXL) — The California Classic is coming back to the Golden 1 Center and will showcase young talent across six NBA teams.

Six teams will compete in two days on Monday, July 3 and Wednesday, July 5 at the downtown Sacramento venue.

•Video Above: Luke Loucks on Kings summer minicamp, Keegan Murray making huge strides

The 2023 event will be the fifth time the Summer League showcase will occur and the fourth all-time in Sacramento. The only time it didn’t take place at the Golden 1 Center was in 2022 when it was played at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Here is what you need to know about the 2023 California Classic.

Who are the teams competing?

The six teams competing in this year’s event are the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat.

The Spurs and Hornets are first-time attendees of the fifth annual Summer League showcase. The Kings, Warriors, Lakers and Heat have competed in the event every year since its inception in 2018.

Who are the players to look out for?

The Spurs and Hornets had the first two picks of the NBA Draft, but only of them is expected to make their debut in Sacramento.

San Antonio selected Victor Wembanyama with the first selection, but the Spurs announced the French phenom won’t travel with the team to California’s capital city. The team announced Wembanyama would likely make his Summer League debut in Las Vegas.

As for the No. 2 pick, Brandon Miller is expected to play for the Hornets in the two-day event.

The Kings announced their roster for the event, which includes Keegan Murray, who had a memorable rookie season.

Other players who are on the Kings roster are Kessler Edwards, Keon Ellis, Neemias Queta, 2023 draft picks Colby Jones and Jalen Slawson, and Sacramento-area native Jordan Ford.

Recent draft picks who are expected to make their debut in Sacramento are Sidy Cissoko (Spurs), Amari Bailey (Hornets), Jalen Hood-Schifino (Lakers), Maxwell Lewis (Lakers), Brandon Podziemski (Warriors), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Warriors), and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Heat).

California Classic Summer League schedule

The two-day event will feature a total of six games with three games being played on each day.

All six games will be nationally televised on ESPN 2.

Here is the schedule for this year’s California Classic.

Monday, July 3

Heat vs. Lakers, 3 p.m.

Spurs vs. Hornets, 5 p.m.

Warriors vs. Kings, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Warriors vs. Hornets, 3 p.m.

Spurs vs. Lakers, 5 p.m.

Heat vs. Kings, 7 p.m.